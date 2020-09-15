Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2020 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $33.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 217.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

