Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coupa Software (COUP)

9/14/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $313.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $242.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $256.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $300.00.

8/28/2020 – Coupa Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $285.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Coupa Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Shares of COUP opened at $248.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.29. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $51,901,753. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after buying an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

