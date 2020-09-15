Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.02

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.02 and traded as high as $283.36. Spirent Communications shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 506,035 shares trading hands.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

