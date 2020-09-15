WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,148.52

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,148.52 and traded as high as $1,154.00. WH Smith shares last traded at $1,143.00, with a volume of 202,102 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,535 ($20.06) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,902.14 ($24.85).

Get WH Smith alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.52.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.