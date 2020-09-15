Homeserve (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,211.28

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,211.28 and traded as high as $1,294.00. Homeserve shares last traded at $1,264.00, with a volume of 603,857 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($17.28).

Get Homeserve alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,321.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,211.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin bought 15,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £209,306.08 ($273,495.47). Insiders bought a total of 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $20,994,006 over the last three months.

Homeserve Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.