Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Limoneira (LMNR)

9/11/2020 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

9/11/2020 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – Limoneira had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/21/2020 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2020 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $280.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,697,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 219,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

