Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,339.32

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,339.32 and traded as high as $2,729.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,707.00, with a volume of 374,173 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,577.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,339.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.15%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

