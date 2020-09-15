Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $633.68

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $633.68 and traded as high as $693.50. Marshalls shares last traded at $681.50, with a volume of 213,703 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 639.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 633.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

