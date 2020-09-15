Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,550.78

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,550.78 and traded as high as $2,673.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,623.00, with a volume of 263,557 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SXS. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,930 ($38.29) to GBX 2,935 ($38.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.88).

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,585.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,550.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

