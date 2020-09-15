Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $714.18

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $714.18 and traded as high as $777.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $770.00, with a volume of 186,495 shares changing hands.

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.39).

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Analysis: LATAM Airlines Group vs. Its Rivals
Critical Analysis: LATAM Airlines Group vs. Its Rivals
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coupa Software
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coupa Software
Spirent Communications Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.02
Spirent Communications Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.02
WH Smith Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,148.52
WH Smith Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,148.52
Homeserve Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,211.28
Homeserve Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,211.28


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report