Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $714.18

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $714.18 and traded as high as $777.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $770.00, with a volume of 186,495 shares changing hands.

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.39).

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 714.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

