St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $903.26

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $903.26 and traded as high as $974.60. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $960.40, with a volume of 559,556 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price (up previously from GBX 925 ($12.09)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,104 ($14.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.60 ($12.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 975.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 903.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($55,343.63).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

