Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,811.33

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,811.33 and traded as high as $3,356.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3,276.00, with a volume of 252,918 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,510 ($32.80) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,811.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

