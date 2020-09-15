Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $545.82

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $545.82 and traded as high as $568.60. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at $567.00, with a volume of 1,974,106 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.86 ($7.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 545.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3373.787244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

