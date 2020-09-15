Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $227.12 and traded as high as $259.50. Chemring Group shares last traded at $251.00, with a volume of 277,303 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHG shares. Barclays lowered Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The company has a market cap of $707.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.12.

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

