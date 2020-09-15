Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $234.26 and traded as high as $282.60. Drax Group shares last traded at $274.60, with a volume of 377,437 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.38%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 60,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($216,455.56).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

