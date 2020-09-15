G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.20 and traded as high as $183.00. G4S shares last traded at $182.45, with a volume of 31,891,354 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on G4S from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

Get G4S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.