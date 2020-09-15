Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $7.73. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 10,236,421 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemring Group Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12
Chemring Group Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12
Drax Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26
Drax Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26
G4S Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20
G4S Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20
Horizonte Minerals Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44
Horizonte Minerals Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44
Pershimex Resources Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Pershimex Resources Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Karnalyte Resources Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19
Karnalyte Resources Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report