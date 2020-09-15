Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $7.73. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 10,236,421 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

