Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 7,120 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Pershimex Resources Company Profile (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

