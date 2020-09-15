Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.26. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Karnalyte Resources from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.48.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

