Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.34. Valeura Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 44,725 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Valeura Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

