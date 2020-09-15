Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $16.18. Parex Resources shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 785,465 shares.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.05.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$111.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.4250444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$673,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,676 shares in the company, valued at C$6,384,763. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,844,490.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

