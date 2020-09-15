K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.13

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.13 and traded as high as $30.26. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 4,047 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Laurentian raised their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.13. The firm has a market cap of $318.76 million and a P/E ratio of 62.89.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

