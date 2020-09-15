Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.50. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$39,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,385,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,264,315. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,750 shares of company stock worth $69,703.

About Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

