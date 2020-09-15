Sterling Resources (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sterling Resources Ltd. (CVE:SLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Sterling Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Sterling Resources Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

Sterling Resources Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.