Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $12.34. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 372,733 shares changing hands.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.34.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

