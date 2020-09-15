Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.24

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.47. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3,176,479 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $995.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently -5.21%.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

