Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.08

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.08 and traded as high as $34.05. Boralex shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 494,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$39.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -156.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

