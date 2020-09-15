PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.48. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 405,416 shares.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
