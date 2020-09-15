PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.48. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 405,416 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1,598.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,927,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 612,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

