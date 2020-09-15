Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.81

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.81 and traded as high as $53.45. Fortis shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 1,158,265 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Get Fortis alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.835182 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.