Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

In related news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 885,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

