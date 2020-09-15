Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.44

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $38.59. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 2,467,116 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

