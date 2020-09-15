Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.44

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $38.59. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 2,467,116 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemring Group Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12
Chemring Group Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12
Drax Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26
Drax Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26
G4S Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20
G4S Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20
Horizonte Minerals Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44
Horizonte Minerals Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44
Pershimex Resources Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Pershimex Resources Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Karnalyte Resources Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19
Karnalyte Resources Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report