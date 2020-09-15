Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.06

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $27.60. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 135,730 shares traded.

CWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,074.92. Also, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

