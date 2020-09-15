Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.90. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 14,022 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker sold 117,963 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $363,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Andersen bought 14,030 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $48,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 191,912 shares of company stock valued at $601,854. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 6.50% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

