Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.23

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.23 and traded as high as $72.85. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.73, with a volume of 17,083 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

