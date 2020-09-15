Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.45. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 28,176 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 1,813.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

