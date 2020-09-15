Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.45. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 28,176 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 1,813.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.