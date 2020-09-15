Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€91.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.91 ($88.13).

AIR opened at €71.32 ($83.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.84. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemring Group Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12
Chemring Group Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.12
Drax Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26
Drax Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.26
G4S Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20
G4S Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.20
Horizonte Minerals Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44
Horizonte Minerals Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44
Pershimex Resources Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Pershimex Resources Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05
Karnalyte Resources Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19
Karnalyte Resources Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report