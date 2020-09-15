Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€91.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.91 ($88.13).

AIR opened at €71.32 ($83.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.84. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

