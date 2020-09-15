JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €113.69 ($133.76).

FRA MRK opened at €123.15 ($144.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €113.93 and a 200-day moving average of €106.31. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

