JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €113.69 ($133.76).

FRA MRK opened at €123.15 ($144.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €113.93 and a 200-day moving average of €106.31. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

