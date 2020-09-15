Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $19.45. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 4,950,766 shares trading hands.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.33.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$27.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$123,969.30.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

