Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

PFE stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

