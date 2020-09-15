Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.52

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.52 and traded as high as $31.30. Alico shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 7,943 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Alico alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 57.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.