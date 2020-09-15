Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.11. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 92,688 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 446,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

