Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.30. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 19,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

