Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.71

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.71 and traded as high as $221.32. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $219.94, with a volume of 4,070,857 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on BRK.B. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $525.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

