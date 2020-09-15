Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.12. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 714,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Investec cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

