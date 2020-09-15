Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.12. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 714,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Investec cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

