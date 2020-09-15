FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Phreesia in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32).

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.