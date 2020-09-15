Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Trading Up 0.8%

Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 37,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Aug (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

