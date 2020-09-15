Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BQH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BQH opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

