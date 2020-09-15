NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NEXCF (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. NEXCF has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Get NEXCF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NEXCF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. Its AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NEXCF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXCF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.