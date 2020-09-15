Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATCMF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.