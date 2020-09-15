Short Interest in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Declines By 23.2%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Triton International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

